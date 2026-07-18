After overnight halt, Holy Trinity reaches Gundicha

PURI: The pulling of the three chariots of the Holy Trinity, which had been halted on Thursday, resumed on Friday morning around 9.30 am.

None of the three chariots had reached the Gundicha temple on Thursday due to delay in Pahandi ritual. While the chariots of Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra had been stopped midway, Lord Jagannath had halted just a few metres from the temple. Lakhs of devotees remained in the town, keeping watch over the deities on their chariots, through the night. Favourable weather conditions through the day allowed the chariot-pulling to proceed without incident even as the stream of devotees continued to pour into the town.

The day began with the customary rituals performed by servitors, including Mangal Arati, Mailum, Tadap Laagi, Abakasha and Surya Puja, followed by the offering of Gopal Bhog. The deities were then dressed in new attire.

The Taladhwaja chariot bearing Lord Balabhadra reached the Gundicha temple at 12.30 pm, followed by the Darpadalan chariot of Devi Subhadra at 12.50 pm. Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosh chariot arrived at around 2.30 pm.

The deities are scheduled to remain on their respective chariots overnight before being taken into the temple through Pahandi on Saturday afternoon. The district administration said updates on the rituals would be made available to devotees through digital screens installed across the town.

Meanwhile, the 60-year-old man, who had died after being caught in a crowd surge during Rath Yatra on Thursday, is yet to be identified. The post-mortem has been completed and the body kept in the morgue, police sources said.