Bahrain Odia Samaj holds Rath Yatra with fervour

BHUBANESWAR: Amid heightened tensions in West Asia and fears of increasing regional conflict, the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath was celebrated by the Odia diaspora with traditional fervour in Bahrain.

The event was jointly organised by Bahrain Odia Samaj and ISKCON Bahrain at the 200-year-old historic Shrinathji Temple in Manama, continuing a three-decade-long tradition of preserving the spiritual and cultural heritage of Puri Srimandir among the Indian community.

Organisers said the celebrations followed the rituals and religious calendar of the Jagannath temple in Puri, beginning with Snana Yatra.

On Rath Yatra day, the devotees participated in the traditional Pahandi Bije procession, ceremonially escorting the deities to the chariot. Founder-president of Bahrain Odia Samaj Dr Arun Kumar Praharaj performed the ceremonial Chhera Pahanra.

Despite the prevailing tension in the region, nearly 8,000 devotees gathered to pull the chariot, reflecting the spirit of faith and communal harmony. The event was attended by senior officials from the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence, representatives of ‘Bahrain for All’ initiative, senior diplomats from the Indian Embassy, the Ambassador of Nepal and several other distinguished guests.

“Bahrain Odia Samaj and ISKCON Bahrain have worked together for the past 30 years to promote Lord Jagannath’s message of love and peace in the Kingdom,” Praharaj said. He also expressed gratitude to the Bahraini leadership for fostering an environment of religious freedom and mutual respect.