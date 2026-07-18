Collector seeks action plan to fight urban flooding in Sambalpur city

SAMBALPUR: In the wake of recent heavy rainfall that exposed chronic urban flooding in several parts of Sambalpur city, the district administration on Friday directed all the departments concerned to prepare a time-bound action plan to address waterlogging on a permanent basis.

The decision was taken at an inter-departmental review meeting chaired by Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar. Reviewing the ward-wise flood situation, the collector asked departments to submit a detailed report identifying waterlogging-prone locations, the reasons behind the problem, corrective measures and a clear timeline for completion of works.

He directed officials to complete desilting of all major and branch drains and other emergency drainage works on a war footing. Warning of strict action against negligence, Bondar said officials or agencies failing to carry out the assigned work would be held accountable.

The meeting also focused on long-term measures, including removal of encroachments over natural drains and water channels that obstruct stormwater flow. Officials were instructed to prepare a roadmap for eviction drives and initiate action against illegal constructions blocking drainage systems under the provisions of the municipal laws.