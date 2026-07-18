Collector seeks action plan to fight urban flooding in Sambalpur city

SAMBALPUR: In the wake of recent heavy rainfall that exposed chronic urban flooding in several parts of Sambalpur city, the district administration on Friday directed all the departments concerned to prepare a time-bound action plan to address waterlogging on a permanent basis.
The decision was taken at an inter-departmental review meeting chaired by Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar. Reviewing the ward-wise flood situation, the collector asked departments to submit a detailed report identifying waterlogging-prone locations, the reasons behind the problem, corrective measures and a clear timeline for completion of works.
He directed officials to complete desilting of all major and branch drains and other emergency drainage works on a war footing. Warning of strict action against negligence, Bondar said officials or agencies failing to carry out the assigned work would be held accountable.
The meeting also focused on long-term measures, including removal of encroachments over natural drains and water channels that obstruct stormwater flow. Officials were instructed to prepare a roadmap for eviction drives and initiate action against illegal constructions blocking drainage systems under the provisions of the municipal laws.
To tackle emergencies during periods of Red or Orange weather warnings, the collector directed SMC to keep water-lifting pumps, excavator machines, manpower and other equipment ready in all wards for immediate deployment. He also instructed to ensure use of reflective safety jackets with blinking lights to reduce the risk of accidents.
Detailed discussions were held on waterlogging issues in several vulnerable localities including Biharipada, Poddar Colony, Chamarpada, Gopalmal, Kultapada, Danipali, Modipada, Varun Enclave, Jagannath Colony, Executive Colony and a few other wards in the city.
The collector further directed officials to carry out immediate cleaning of culverts near Dhanupali chowk and along R&B roads, and ensure that major drains maintain a minimum width and depth of one metre. He also asked the departments to expedite shifting of electricity poles and pipelines that are delaying road widening and drainage improvement works.
Commissioner of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Rehan Khatri, additional district magistrate (revenue) Sudhanshu Kumar Bhoi, sub-collector Pushpanjali Panda and senior officials attended the meeting.