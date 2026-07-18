LoPAR rains continue in Odisha, Sapua submerges parts of Athagarh

BHUBANESWAR: Heavy rainfall triggered by the prevailing low-pressure area continued to batter several districts of Odisha on Thursday, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting road connectivity in many parts.

The state recorded 36.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, a departure of 204 per cent from the normal 11.8 mm. Hatidihi in Keonjhar district received extremely heavy rainfall of 210 mm while nine recorded very heavy showers and 48 places witnessed heavy rainfall during the period, the IMD said.

Attabira recorded 160.4 mm, Burla 145.1 mm, Hirakud and Padampur 140 mm each. Several places in Balangir, Jharsuguda, Boudh and other districts also received over 100 mm of rainfall. In Athagarh, floodwaters of the Sapua river inundated low-lying areas, entered villages and submerged stretches of the old Cuttack-Sambalpur road, bringing vehicular movement to a halt and disrupting normal life.

Amid the flooding, personnel of the Odisha Fire and Emergency Service rescued seven persons, including four women and a pet dog from a waterlogged roadside dhaba near Sapua Bridge under Athagarh on Thursday night.