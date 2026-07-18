Monsoon vigil tightened in Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary to prevent wildlife crimes

SAMBALPUR: Anticipating heightened risks of poaching, timber smuggling and human intrusion during the monsoon, the Hirakud Wildlife Division has rolled out an extensive protection plan for Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary by issuing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for its field staff.

The SOP, to remain in force from July to October, prescribes intensive patrolling, surveillance, wildlife crime prevention and emergency response measures across the 353 sq km sanctuary, which is home to a thriving population of gaur, leopard, sloth bear, sambar, spotted deer, four-horned antelope and the endangered Indian dhole.

According to forest officials, Debrigarh faces unique challenges during the rainy season. Nearly 100 km of the Hirakud reservoir shoreline forms its north-eastern boundary, providing easy access for miscreants by boat and increasing the risk of poaching and timber smuggling.

On the south-western side, six waterfalls attract large numbers of visitors during the monsoon, leading to concerns over unauthorised entry, illegal picnicking and disturbance to wildlife. Moreover, heavy rainfall and flooding also force animals to move towards fringe villages after low-lying habitats get inundated.

To strengthen protection, the division has identified 129 foot-patrolling routes covering 941 km across the sanctuary. A total of 28 patrolling teams have been constituted, including 11 operating inside the sanctuary and 17 along the outer boundary. Officers across all 26 beat offices have been directed to prepare daily patrol plans based on vulnerability assessments, intelligence inputs and previous incidents.