Monsoon vigil tightened in Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary to prevent wildlife crimes

SAMBALPUR: Anticipating heightened risks of poaching, timber smuggling and human intrusion during the monsoon, the Hirakud Wildlife Division has rolled out an extensive protection plan for Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary by issuing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for its field staff.
The SOP, to remain in force from July to October, prescribes intensive patrolling, surveillance, wildlife crime prevention and emergency response measures across the 353 sq km sanctuary, which is home to a thriving population of gaur, leopard, sloth bear, sambar, spotted deer, four-horned antelope and the endangered Indian dhole.
According to forest officials, Debrigarh faces unique challenges during the rainy season. Nearly 100 km of the Hirakud reservoir shoreline forms its north-eastern boundary, providing easy access for miscreants by boat and increasing the risk of poaching and timber smuggling.
On the south-western side, six waterfalls attract large numbers of visitors during the monsoon, leading to concerns over unauthorised entry, illegal picnicking and disturbance to wildlife. Moreover, heavy rainfall and flooding also force animals to move towards fringe villages after low-lying habitats get inundated.
To strengthen protection, the division has identified 129 foot-patrolling routes covering 941 km across the sanctuary. A total of 28 patrolling teams have been constituted, including 11 operating inside the sanctuary and 17 along the outer boundary. Officers across all 26 beat offices have been directed to prepare daily patrol plans based on vulnerability assessments, intelligence inputs and previous incidents.
Divisional forest officer (DFO), Hirakud Wildlife Anshu Pragyan Das said, “The SOP identifies 62 vulnerable locations requiring special attention during the season, including 21 entry points, 96 km village boundaries, 31 village footpaths, 115 km forest roads, six waterfalls, 100 km of reservoir shoreline and six reservoir access points, mapped for intensified monitoring to effectively prevent wildlife crime.”
The division has also deployed three dedicated boat-patrolling teams at Parbatitung, Chowrasimal and Badduma along the Hirakud reservoir. Five motor boats equipped with life jackets, communication equipment and emergency supplies have been stationed to monitor the reservoir stretch.
Das said the sanctuary has further strengthened its communication and community surveillance network. Three control rooms are functioning round the clock, while a network of 21 VHF communication stations supported by 112 wireless handsets ensures uninterrupted communication with field staff in remote areas. The 71 eco-development committees in fringe villages will also play a crucial role in reporting wildlife movement and providing intelligence on illegal activities.
To enhance enforcement, anti-snare walks are being conducted regularly with four metal detectors, while three live-wire detectors have been deployed to detect illegal hooking.