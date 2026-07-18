NGT orders supply of safe water supply in Odisha's Sukinda

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), East Zone bench, has issued a series of directions to the Odisha government and regulatory authorities for strengthening the monitoring of groundwater contamination and ensuring uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water to residents of Sukinda area in Jajpur district.

The bench of judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Ishwar Singh passed the directions while disposing of a petition filed by Mantu Das, a Jajpur-based social activist, who alleged that industrial activities, including chromite mining, had severely polluted groundwater and exposed local residents to serious health risks.

The tribunal noted that a joint committee constituted by it had found that the extent of contaminant transmission in groundwater required further investigation. During the hearing, advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhy appeared for the petitioner, while special counsel Padmesh Mishra represented the state government.

Referring to an affidavit filed by the Jajpur collector, the tribunal recorded that a mega piped water supply project in Sukinda block was fully functional and safe drinking water complying with BIS standards was being supplied through functional household tap connections. It also noted that 22 contaminated hand pumps had been permanently sealed in December 2025.