Orissa HC issues notice to state over cop vacancies, stress

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notices to the state government over serious manpower shortages in Odisha Police, which has led to increasing workload affecting well-being of the personnel.

The bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman has sought a reply from the DGP within two weeks. The court was hearing a PIL seeking urgent intervention to address mental health issues among personnel and filling up the large-scale vacancies in police force.

Cuttack-based lawyer Shivsankar Mohanty, who filed the PIL on April 6, appeared in person during the hearing on July 15. The matter will be taken up for further hearing on July 29.

The petition urged the court to direct the DGP to take immediate and effective steps to deal with cases of depression, workplace stress and overall mental well-being of personnel. It also contended that staff shortages are significantly contributing to excessive workload and institutional stress.