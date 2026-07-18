PM Modi inaugurates seven redeveloped railway stations in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated seven redeveloped railway stations in Odisha under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). The redeveloped railway stations are Barpali, Balangir, Paralakhemundi, Talcher, Kesinga, Bimalgarh and Baripada.

Hailing the initiative to modernise the railway stations, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said it marks another important step towards modern rail infrastructure, improved connectivity and better passenger services across Odisha.

Thanking the prime minister and Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said development of the railway stations stands as a milestone in the transformation of Odisha’s railway infrastructure. “Such landmark investments are building stronger, future-ready transport networks and powering Odisha’s resolute march towards Samruddha Odisha, Viksit Odisha-2036 and Viksit Bharat-2047,” he added.

Majhi said built with modern passenger amenities, Divyangjan-friendly design, seamless accessibility and world-class public spaces, these stations will redefine the travel experience for the people of Odisha. “They will reinforce regional connectivity, catalyse economic activity and drive balanced, inclusive development across the state,” he said.

The chief minister also said the inauguration of the hydrogen-powered train by Prime Minister Modi marks a historic leap in the transformation of Indian Railways and reflects the nation’s growing leadership in clean, sustainable and future-ready transportation.

The East Coast Railway, in a post on X, said, inspired by Odisha’s rich heritage and equipped with modern passenger amenities, these stations reflect Indian Railway’s commitment to creating accessible, comfortable and future-ready travel experiences.