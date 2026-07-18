Student ends life in Odisha after NEET-UG failure

BERHAMPUR: Hours after NEET-UG 2026 results were announced, a 20-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Haladiapadar on the outskirts of Berhampur on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Sanchita Sahu. According to police, Sanchita was found hanging inside her room by family members on Friday morning.
Family members said Sanchita had appeared for NEET-UG for the second consecutive year after failing to secure a medical seat in her previous attempt. Determined to become a doctor, she had spent months preparing for the examination and was reportedly confident of scoring around 600 out of 720 marks. However, after the results were declared on Thursday, she appeared upset. Her parents said they were unaware of her exact score but suspected that disappointment over her performance may have led her to take the extreme step.
According to the family, Sanchita went to her room in the night and locked the door from inside. When she did not respond the following morning, they broke open the door and found her hanging.
They alerted Golanthara police who rushed to the spot and shifted her to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her dead. The body was sent for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
“We have registered a case and initiated an investigation. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received,” said Tuna Sasamal, inspector-in-charge of Golanthara police station.
Family members said, Sanchita had an excellent academic record as she secured high marks in both the high school certificate (HSC) and Plus II examinations. Her death sent shockwaves through the locality. Police said there is no indication of foul-play and further investigation is underway.
(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104 or Tele MANAS 14416)