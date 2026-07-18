Student ends life in Odisha after NEET-UG failure

BERHAMPUR: Hours after NEET-UG 2026 results were announced, a 20-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Haladiapadar on the outskirts of Berhampur on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Sanchita Sahu. According to police, Sanchita was found hanging inside her room by family members on Friday morning.

Family members said Sanchita had appeared for NEET-UG for the second consecutive year after failing to secure a medical seat in her previous attempt. Determined to become a doctor, she had spent months preparing for the examination and was reportedly confident of scoring around 600 out of 720 marks. However, after the results were declared on Thursday, she appeared upset. Her parents said they were unaware of her exact score but suspected that disappointment over her performance may have led her to take the extreme step.