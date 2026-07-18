Students served puffed rice in mid-day meal for five days in Mayurbhanj school

BARIPADA: Students of a girls’ school in Saraskana block of Mayurbhanj had to make do with puffed rice instead of cooked mid-day meal for five days over the weekend after the school ran out of rice due to a disruption in supply.

Sources said the registered dealer of Maa Subhadra UGME Girls’ School allegedly has not supplied rice for the past three months which forced the teachers to arrange the staple from the local market using their own money to ensure that cooked meals continued to be served to the 65 students of the school.

However, after exhausting their resources, the school was left with no option but to provide packed puffed rice as mid-day meal for five days. Rice supply resumed on Wednesday

Teachers and guardians alleged that they repeatedly informed block education officer (BEO) Mangal Charan Singh about the shortage of rice, but no action was taken. They claimed the BEO neither responded to their complaints nor took steps to resolve the issue.

A teacher, Bandana Mohapatra, said the school had purchased at least four quintals of rice from the local market at the teachers’ expense over the past three months to continue the mid-day meal programme.

“As it became financially unsustainable, we were forced to procure puffed rice from the local market and serve it to the students,” she said.