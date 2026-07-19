Amid Rath Yatra, Puri battered by incessant rains

BHUBANESWAR: Several parts of Odisha, particularly the coastal districts, received heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, triggering widespread waterlogging in low-lying areas.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Puri bore the maximum brunt of the downpour, recording the highest 86.6 mm rain in the last 24 hours.

The state’s average rainfall for the past 24 hours stood at 11.7 mm rains against a normal of 11.3 mm, marking a marginal 3 pc departure. After Puri, Jagatsinghpur received the maximum rains at 62.5 mm (+702 pc), followed by Kendrapara 44.1 mm (+589 pc), Koraput 29.2 mm (+167 pc), Khurda 23.2 mm (+164 pc), Cuttack 15.6 mm (+70 pc), Malkangiri 28.5 mm (67 pc) and Jajpur 15.3 mm (+62 pc).

Among the places in Puri district which received the maximum rainfall include Satyabadi 105 mm, Gop 96 mm, Nimapara 88 mm and Puri town 86.6 mm. Other places which experienced significant rainfall activity are Balikuda 98.4 mm, Kendrapara 92 mm and Bari 80 mm.