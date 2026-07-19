CM Majhi assures employment for differently-abled girls

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday met around 50 hearing and speech impaired and physically-challenged people from Keonjhar-based Seva Foundation and assured them of employment opportunities, improved rehabilitation support and access to government welfare schemes.

After being informed that the Seva Foundation is currently providing sewing and handicraft training to the girls, the chief minister said the government will facilitate employment of trained girls by linking them with upcoming textiles and weaving industries in the state.

Majhi reiterated that ensuring social and economic security of persons with disabilities remains a priority for his government. He said every differently-abled individual in the state should have access to dignified employment and opportunities to become self-reliant.

He also announced that the government would ensure housing, LPG connections, toilets, quality education and healthcare for differently-abled children. He directed officials to provide advanced hearing aids and artificial limbs through government schemes and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds wherever required.

Majhi encouraged the girls to continue upgrading their skills to improve their employment prospects. He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives for promoting entrepreneurship and self-employment.

On the chief minister’s directions, the state administration made special arrangements for the group’s visit to Puri on Sunday to have darshan of Lord Jagannath.