CM Majhi urges SDC heads to fast-track inclusive growth of tribal people

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday urged the newly-appointed chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of the Special Development Councils (SDCs) to accelerate tribal development while safeguarding the rich cultural heritage of indigenous communities. In his first interaction with the heads of 23 SDCs at Lok Seva Bhawan, Majhi said politics should be a means of serving the poor rather than enjoying power. He asked them to embrace the principle of Antyodaya by reaching the last person in the society.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’ (development as well as heritage), the chief minister said that economic progress must go hand in hand with the preservation of tribal language, art, culture and traditions.

He advised them to regularly visit villages, understand local problems and ensure that they are brought to the attention of district officials, departmental authorities and ministers for timely resolution. “We believe in work, not words. Serve the people with a ‘Yes, We Can’ attitude and success will follow,” he said.