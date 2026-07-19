‘Lahari’ adjudged Best Odia Film at 72nd National Film Awards

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Lahari’, directed by award-winning filmmaker Amartya Bhattacharyya, has bagged the national award for Best Odia Film at the 72nd National Film Awards, announced the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in New Delhi on Saturday.

Produced by actor Jhilik Bhattacharjee, Lahari brings together a diverse cast and crew, and centers around a rural fisherman whose life explores the struggles of indigenous communities facing rapid urbanisation. The film has also garnered international recognition at different film festivals across the globe.

Speaking to TNIE, Amartya said it is his second national award and a first for an Odia film. “This happens to be my fifth Odia film and I am very happy that I got a national award for an Odia film. The award is not just for me. It is for the entire Lahari team and for all the people who think big, think about independent cinemas and want to do something different with Odia cinema and Indian cinema at large,” he said.

The filmmaker shared he was very disappointed after the film was not considered in any of the categories in the Odisha State Film Awards for 2024 announced this year. “Even my previous film Adieu Godard had also been ignored in the Odisha State Film Awards,” Amartya said.