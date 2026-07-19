Manoj Mishra appears before Capital police over missing CMO files

BHUBANESWAR: Former Electronics and IT secretary Manoj Mishra on Saturday appeared before Capital police station officers here in connection with the missing inquiry reports from the chief minister’s office (CMO).

The missing files pertain to two sensitive cases - reports of Justice AS Naidu Commission on the 2008 Kandhamal riots and the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) inquiry into the 2016 SUM Hospital fire tragedy.

After his questioning, Mishra told mediapersons that an FIR was registered by the police after two files went missing from the CMO.

“Police are investigating and questioning officials who were in the CMO or any department. We are fully cooperating with the police in their investigation. The probe is still underway and I cannot reveal any further details,” he said.

Meanwhile, police have asked retired IAS officer and former principal secretary to CM Rajesh Verma to appear before them for questioning on July 22. Capital police station IIC Radhakanta Sahoo said both Mishra and Verma had been summoned on July 22. “However, Mishra said he was not available on the said day for which he was questioned on the day,” he said.

The case gained political traction after the BJP-led government alleged that the files disappeared during the previous BJD regime under then chief minister Naveen Patnaik, specifically around the time of the 2024 power transition.

An FIR was registered on June 10 over allegations of intentional removal, concealment or destruction of official records.