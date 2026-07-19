Odisha government pushes renewable energy, smart meter rollout at DISCOMs review

BHUBANESWAR: Chief secretary Anu Garg on Saturday reviewed the performance of the four power distribution companies (DISCOMs) and directed them to accelerate renewable energy initiatives, strengthen power infrastructure and expand smart metering across the state. The review was conducted during the board meetings of TPCODL, TPNODL, TPSODL and TPWODL in the presence of additional chief secretary (Energy) Vishal Kumar Dev, GRIDCO CMD Satyapriya Rath and senior officials of the four distribution companies.

Reviewing progress under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG-MBY), Garg commended the DISCOMs for promoting rooftop solar installations. The state has achieved 1,56,606 rooftop solar installations, including 92,280 under PMSG-MBY and 64,326 under the utility-led aggregation (ULA) scheme, placing the state among the top 10 performers in the country under the flagship programme.

She also asked the DISCOMs to expedite implementation of the PM-KUSUM 2.0 scheme to further expand renewable energy adoption in the state. The board noted a sustained reduction in aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses across all four DISCOMs.

The chief seceratry also appreciated the DISCOMs for ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply during Rath Yatra, effectively handling peak power demand, achieving zero power transformer failure and recording consistent improvements in key reliability indicators.

The board observed that capital investments made over the past five years had significantly strengthened the power distribution network, enhanced safety, supported load growth and improved overall service delivery across the state.

In a major policy decision, the state government announced that all government electricity connections will be converted from post-paid to pre-paid smart meters from August. Government consumers adopting pre-paid smart metering will be eligible for a 4 per cent rebate on their monthly electricity bills.