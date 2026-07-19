Odisha Hydro Power Corporation to shut powerhouse as Balimela water level drops

MALKANGIRI: The Water Resources department has decided to stop release of water to the Balimela hydroelectric project of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) starting Saturday, forcing the utility to shut down its powerhouse to conserve the rapidly depleting reservoir level for the ongoing kharif season.
The decision comes amid a sharp decline in the reservoir level due to deficient monsoon rainfall, which officials attributed to the El Niño phenomenon.
In a letter, the chief construction engineer (CCE) of the Potteru irrigation project, Balimela Trupa Kumar Patro informed that the reservoir level had fallen to 1,455.60 feet, against the full reservoir level of 1,516 feet. Live storage has dropped to 13.13 per cent, compared to 19.94 per cent at a reservoir level of 1,462.60 feet during the corresponding period last year.
The letter was issued to superintending engineer of Upper Sileru, Andhra Pradesh, and senior general manager of OHPC at Balimela. The letter stated that cumulative rainfall in the catchment this year stood at 519 mm, against 778 mm during the same period last year, registering a deficit of 259 mm. It also cited the suspension of water releases from the Jalaput reservoir following the recent Machkund powerhouse incident as a contributing factor.
Acting on the Water Resources department’s directions, the irrigation authorities have decided to conserve water for irrigation during the kharif season. Accordingly, water supply to APGENCO has been restricted to 40,000 cusecs, while water releases to OHPC have been stopped with immediate effect.
OHPC superintending engineer Durga Prasad Pattnaik told TNIE that the hydroelectric project would shut down its powerhouse from Saturday night following the department’s decision to halt water releases to maintain the reservoir level.
The CCE stated that around 600 cusecs of water is currently being released from the Jalaput reservoir and the discharge is expected to increase to 2,000 cusecs by Saturday night.
“Last year, the reservoir had around 19 per cent live storage on this date, whereas this year it has fallen to 13 per cent. The situation has arisen due to the impact of the El Niño phenomenon and deficient rainfall. The decision not to release water to OHPC has been taken to maintain a balanced reservoir level and ensure adequate canal water supply for the kharif crop,” he said.
Patro added that normal water releases for hydropower generation would resume only after the reservoir level improves to a satisfactory level. The department has also requested APGENCO to increase releases from the Jalaput reservoir to help stabilise the Balimela reservoir.