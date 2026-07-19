Odisha Hydro Power Corporation to shut powerhouse as Balimela water level drops

MALKANGIRI: The Water Resources department has decided to stop release of water to the Balimela hydroelectric project of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) starting Saturday, forcing the utility to shut down its powerhouse to conserve the rapidly depleting reservoir level for the ongoing kharif season.

The decision comes amid a sharp decline in the reservoir level due to deficient monsoon rainfall, which officials attributed to the El Niño phenomenon.

In a letter, the chief construction engineer (CCE) of the Potteru irrigation project, Balimela Trupa Kumar Patro informed that the reservoir level had fallen to 1,455.60 feet, against the full reservoir level of 1,516 feet. Live storage has dropped to 13.13 per cent, compared to 19.94 per cent at a reservoir level of 1,462.60 feet during the corresponding period last year.

The letter was issued to superintending engineer of Upper Sileru, Andhra Pradesh, and senior general manager of OHPC at Balimela. The letter stated that cumulative rainfall in the catchment this year stood at 519 mm, against 778 mm during the same period last year, registering a deficit of 259 mm. It also cited the suspension of water releases from the Jalaput reservoir following the recent Machkund powerhouse incident as a contributing factor.