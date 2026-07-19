Orissa HC imposes Rs 1L fine on OSEPA, restores demoted officer to post

CUTTACK: In a strong indictment of arbitrary administrative action, the Orissa High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Odisha State Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) while setting aside the demotion of one of its officers and directing that he be restored as assistant director (management information system) with all consequential service and financial benefits.

A division bench of Justices Krishna S Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash, in a recent judgment on a writ appeal filed by Pravat Kumar Mishra, quashed a December 24, 2020 order that had reduced him from assistant director (MIS) to the entry-level post of programmer-cum-training officer. The bench also overturned a single judge’s July 16, 2024 order that had upheld the demotion.

The court also directed OSEPA to pay Rs 1 lakh to Mishra within eight weeks, observing that the amount could be recovered personally from the erring officials in accordance with law.

The bench held that Mishra had been appointed as programmer-cum-training officer in 1998 and later absorbed as system analyst in 2006. The post was re-designated as assistant director (MIS) the same year. Having worked in that capacity for over 15 years without complaint, his sudden reversion was found to be legally untenable.