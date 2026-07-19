Poor showers slows paddy coverage in Odisha's Koraput

JEYPORE: Kharif paddy transplantation in Koraput has made slow progress this season, with only about 20 per cent of the targeted area covered so far, compared to nearly 40 per cent during the corresponding period last year, raising concerns among farmers over delays in agricultural operations.

The district has set a target of bringing 92,000 hectares of land under paddy cultivation during the current kharif season. However, erratic monsoon conditions and uneven rainfall during the initial weeks of July have slowed transplantation across several blocks, officials said.

Chief district agriculture officer Bhabani Mohapatra said, “The progress has been slower than last year because of erratic rainfall during the initial phase of the monsoon. However, the widespread showers received over the past few days have improved soil moisture conditions and are expected to accelerate transplantation across the district.” Agriculture officials are optimistic that the delay can be bridged if the monsoon remains active over the next fortnight.