Prioritising early detection of NCDs must: Union minister Anupriya Patel

BHUBANESWAR: Medical professionals must prioritise preventive care and early detection of diseases, apart from focusing on treatment, to effectively manage the challenges in country’s health sector, Union minister of state for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said here on Saturday.

Addressing the 6th Convocation ceremony of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, Patel expressed concern over growing challenge of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and stressed that healthcare professionals must work on their prevention and early detection.

Patel spoke about establishment of 1.84 lakh Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs, which serve as the first point of contact for comprehensive primary healthcare services within communities.

Congratulating the graduating students, she urged them to dedicate themselves to ethical, compassionate and patient-centric healthcare.

Emphasising the values associated with the medical profession, she said the white coat is a symbol of trust, responsibility, commitment and immense privilege and the graduates should wear it with confidence and compassion.

Patel said the central government was committed to expansion of premier medical institutions in the country. The number of AIIMS institutions has increased from seven to 23, strengthening access to quality healthcare and medical education across the nation, she added.

Patel also highlighted the impact of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which has enabled healthcare support for millions of beneficiaries.