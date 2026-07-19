Remote hilltop village in Odisha's R Udayagiri block awaits basic amenities after years

BERHAMPUR: Over 100 tribal families residing in Rubal village under Purunapani panchayat in R Udayagiri block of Gajapati district still await basic amenities, including a motorable road, drinking water supply, electricity, healthcare and educational facilities.

Villagers claimed that they have to trek nearly 6 km through dense forests and hilly terrain to reach the gram panchayat office for ration, government services or emergencies. The absence of road connectivity has made access to healthcare almost impossible.

Residents said patients, including pregnant women, often fail to reach hospitals on time and are forced to rely on traditional herbal remedies. Children are also treated using indigenous practices, as health workers have allegedly not visited the village for years.

With no electricity, residents depend on solar lamps, while the absence of a drinking water supply has added to their hardships. Education is another major concern, as the nearest school is about 3 km away in Jadapani village, forcing many children to drop out or remain out of school. Anganwadi services have also been severely affected. Owing to the lack of road connectivity, beneficiaries, including pregnant women, have to walk nearly 6 km to collect eggs and supplementary nutrition from a roadside distribution point.