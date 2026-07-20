After widow's death, rights groups call for pension safety net in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha needs to establish a simple and accessible grievance-redress mechanism in case of pension non-payment at the panchayat level, create a list of beneficiaries solely dependent on pension and mandate immediate manual distribution system to such beneficiaries in the event of DBT channel failure, a joint fact-finding report by three rights organisations has recommended to the state government.

The suggestions have been made to prevent recurrence of incidents similar to that of B Sabitri Dora, a 66-year-old widow from Ganjam’s Beguniapada block, who allegedly died by suicide in June this year after not receiving her social security pension for three months.

The report was released by the Right to Food Campaign, Civil Society Forum for Human Rights and Campaign for Survival and Dignity. It stated that the death of Dora was not an isolated case but the outcome of a statewide disruption of social security pension disbursement from April to June, 2026 that affected nearly 18 lakh pension holders.