BJD backs smooth Parliament session, to focus on Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Opposition parties have geared up for a combative monsoon session of Parliament, the BJD has struck a different note, announcing it will cooperate for smooth functioning of the House while raising issues concerning Odisha.

The stance of the BJD, which has five members in the Rajya Sabha, has triggered speculation about its likely role in the session, particularly with the Centre expected to bring several key bills including the Delimitation Bill for passage. The BJD had joined other Opposition parties in opposing the Delimitation Bill in the Rajya Sabha in April.

Leader of the BJD parliamentary party Manas Mangaraj told mediapersons after participating in the all-party meeting convened by the ruling NDA in New Delhi that in accordance with the constitutional and parliamentary procedures, the BJD will cooperate in the smooth functioning of the House. “At the same time, we will forcefully raise issues relating to the rights and interests of the people of Odisha,” he said.