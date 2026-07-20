BJD backs smooth Parliament session, to focus on Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Opposition parties have geared up for a combative monsoon session of Parliament, the BJD has struck a different note, announcing it will cooperate for smooth functioning of the House while raising issues concerning Odisha.
The stance of the BJD, which has five members in the Rajya Sabha, has triggered speculation about its likely role in the session, particularly with the Centre expected to bring several key bills including the Delimitation Bill for passage. The BJD had joined other Opposition parties in opposing the Delimitation Bill in the Rajya Sabha in April.
Leader of the BJD parliamentary party Manas Mangaraj told mediapersons after participating in the all-party meeting convened by the ruling NDA in New Delhi that in accordance with the constitutional and parliamentary procedures, the BJD will cooperate in the smooth functioning of the House. “At the same time, we will forcefully raise issues relating to the rights and interests of the people of Odisha,” he said.
Mangaraj said the party will raise the issue of errors in new school textbooks under the New Education Policy in Odisha. He said the books contained numerous errors that would adversely affect the education of over 40 lakh students in the state. He alleged that the state government had treated the matter very casually despite its seriousness.
The BJD, he said, has sought a discussion on the issue in the Rajya Sabha. Other issues to be raised by BJD during the session include the prevailing war situation in South Asia, the rise in prices of essential commodities and the problems faced by vehicle owners due to ethanol blending.
Besides, the BJD has also demanded separate discussions in Parliament on the prevailing agrarian distress and deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha.
Mangaraj said BJD will also demand proper utilisation of MPLAD fund. He alleged that ever since the BJP government has come to power in Odisha, funds under the scheme have not been released for BJD MPs, which has affected development works in their constituency. The matter was raised in the all-party meeting by the BJD, he added.