BJD chief Naveen Patnaik seeks accountability over NEET row, backs student protest

BHUBANESWAR: BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday became the latest political leader to come out in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, urging the Centre to initiate a dialogue with the agitators and demanding a thorough debate on the examination irregularities issue in the Parliament.

The protesters have among their key demands the resignation of Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

Naveen’s statement came in a post on X, a day ahead of the start of the monsoon session of Parliament. “Politics aside, I urge the government to initiate a meaningful dialogue with the students who have been peacefully protesting for days. They must be given a platform to express their views. A vibrant democracy advances through dialogue, not silence, and this dialogue is most vital when it involves the youth of the nation,” the former chief minister said.

Stating that every developed nation is built on a strong education system and a transparent, credible examination process, Naveen said, India too has made remarkable progress on the strength of its education system. “It has nurtured generations of brilliant doctors, scientists, engineers, teachers, and innovators who have shaped modern India,” he said.