Egg prices surge to record high in Odisha as chicken mortality squeezes supply

BHUBANESWAR: Egg prices in the state have hit an all-time high of Rs 9 a piece, fuelled by strong domestic and export demand and supply disruptions due to heat-induced chicken mortality this summer.

Traders said they are procuring eggs from poultry farms at around Rs 7.15 to Rs 7.20 a piece while wholesale prices have risen to Rs 8.5 per egg, translating to Rs 255-Rs 260 per tray of 30. The retail price, which was Rs 7 per egg till end of June, has now climbed to Rs 9 putting additional pressure on household food budgets that have already been strained by rising vegetable prices.

Poultry farmers blamed price hike of maize and soybean meal, aggravated by the ongoing West Asia conflict and ethanol demand along with unprecedented mortality of chicken during this summer for lower egg production.

The surge comes amid a sharp increase in exports of Indian eggs, particularly to Gulf, African and other Asian markets, where demand has strengthened amid the ongoing strife.

The reopening of schools has further boosted consumption. The state now supplies eggs three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, to more than 57 lakh students under the supplementary nutrition component of the PM POSHAN (mid-day meal) scheme. Since April 1, 2025, students of Classes IX and X have also been brought under the programme, expanding institutional demand.