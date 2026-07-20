Odisha: 3 cops injured in attack by ganja peddlers

BERHAMPUR: Three cops were injured after being allegedly attacked by suspected ganja traffickers during a late-night raid at Hatagaon village under Boudh police limits on Saturday.

The injured police personnel are constables Laxman Mahakud, Saubhagya Pradhan and Deepak Behera.

According to reports, after receiving reliable intelligence about presence of ganja traffickers in Hatagaon village, a five-member team from Boudh police station conducted a raid at around 11 pm. When police attempted to apprehend the accused, the latter allegedly launched a violent assault using sticks and sharp-edged weapons including axes, leaving the three constables injured.

After the attack, the accused fled the scene before additional police forces could reach the village. The injured cops were rescued and rushed to Boudh district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment. Hospital sources said one of the injured policemen is in a critical condition.

IIC of Boudh police station Nalini Das said more than 20 suspects from Hatagaon have been detained for questioning. Investigation is underway to identify and apprehend all those involved in the attack. Police are also probing the illegal ganja network operating in the village and trying to identify those involved in the racket, he added.

Following the incident, the fear of police action has gripped the village with a large number of male residents reportedly fleeing their homes, leaving Hatagaon virtually deserted.