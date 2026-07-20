Odisha: Aashirvaad launches ‘Iodine Ka Tilak’ campaign, sets up pavilion at Rath Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: In a unique fusion of faith and public health, Aashirvaad Salt elevated its ‘Iodine Ka Tilak’ campaign for Rath Yatra in Puri for the second consecutive year, inspired by three sacred pillars of the festival - darshan, ann and seva.

The company mobilised Aashirvaad Iodine Sevaks, a mobile team that travelled along key procession routes to engage with devotees directly. The experience commenced with the symbolic Iodine Ka Tilak, a traditional sandalwood paste blended with iodine tincture to promote awareness on benefits of iodine for health.

The ann segment celebrated Odisha’s culinary traditions by offering tanka torani, Lord Jagannath’s favourite fermented rice drink, prepared with Aashirvaad salt.

Launching the campaign, Ollywood actor Archita Sahu said, “The Iodine Ka Tilak gently reminds families about the importance of iodine, while ann and seva initiatives ensure that this awareness translates into nourishment and care for many more people beyond the festival.”

ITC Limited business unit chief executive, staples, Anuj Rustagi, said salt is one of the most fundamental ingredients on every family’s plate, yet its role in everyday nutrition gets unnoticed.

The company’s Aashirvaad Atta brand also presented ‘Gunatmaka Paramparaa’, an immersive cultural experience inspired by the enduring legacy of the Vishwakarma Maharana community. They also felicitated the craftsmen of the Holy Trinity’s chariots.

The pavilion was inaugurated by Odia actor Elina Samantaray in presence of Rustagi.