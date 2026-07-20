Odisha: BJP steps up grassroots outreach for panchayat polls by harnessing ‘Mann Ki Baat’

BHUBANESWAR: With the panchayat elections scheduled next year, the ruling BJP has intensified its grassroots mobilisation, activating local party workers to organise booth-level events for the monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Sunday, the BJP organised a state-level workshop at the party headquarters here to prepare for Modi’s 136th edition of Mann Ki Baat, scheduled for July 26.

The workshop, attended by district and Assembly constituency coordinators from across the state, focused on expanding the reach of the prime minister’s monthly radio programme and ensuring that his message reaches every household in Odisha.

Addressing the gathering, state BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Manmohan Samal described Mann Ki Baat as a people’s movement that has evolved into a major platform for connecting the prime minister directly with citizens. He urged party workers to take the programme to every village and household, calling for maximum public participation in the upcoming broadcast.

“The programme has become a source of inspiration by highlighting the achievements of ordinary citizens, grassroots innovators and unsung heroes while encouraging public participation in nation-building,” said Samal. He noted that Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly showcased the accomplishments of people from Odisha in the programme, giving them national recognition.

The organisational exercise is a part of the BJP’s strategy to strengthen its booth-level network and energise party workers ahead of the rural local body elections.

Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, BJP state general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty, Kandhamal MP and state Mann Ki Baat coordinator Sukanta Panigrahi, ministers Sampad Chandra Swain and Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, MPs, MLAs and senior party leaders attended the workshop along with coordinators from all districts and Assembly constituencies.