Odisha eyes skilled workforce to power green hydrogen growth

BHUBANESWAR: Stepping up efforts to create a favourable ecosystem, including trained workforce for the green hydrogen value chain, the state government is all set to launch focused initiatives under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM).

The Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department will soon ready a roadmap for implementation of different skilling, upskilling and reskilling programmes to propel the NGHM. The directorate of Skill Development-cum-Employment (DSDE) and Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) have been entrusted the responsibility of finalising a comprehensive plan at the earliest.

The proposed plan will cover short-term training for youths and fresh job-seekers in the sector, recognition of prior learning (RPL) programme targeting workforce and individuals already having practical skills but lacking formal certification. On-the-job training for skill building of the workforce and other skilling components including long-term programmes, mobilisation and outreach, apprenticeships and industry-linkage for placement of skilled youth in the sector will be pursued aggressively.

The state government will also identify priority districts and industrial clusters where green hydrogen-related projects are being undertaken to ensure that the skilling efforts are aligned with local employment opportunities.