Odisha eyes skilled workforce to power green hydrogen growth

BHUBANESWAR: Stepping up efforts to create a favourable ecosystem, including trained workforce for the green hydrogen value chain, the state government is all set to launch focused initiatives under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM).
The Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department will soon ready a roadmap for implementation of different skilling, upskilling and reskilling programmes to propel the NGHM. The directorate of Skill Development-cum-Employment (DSDE) and Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) have been entrusted the responsibility of finalising a comprehensive plan at the earliest.
The proposed plan will cover short-term training for youths and fresh job-seekers in the sector, recognition of prior learning (RPL) programme targeting workforce and individuals already having practical skills but lacking formal certification. On-the-job training for skill building of the workforce and other skilling components including long-term programmes, mobilisation and outreach, apprenticeships and industry-linkage for placement of skilled youth in the sector will be pursued aggressively.
The state government will also identify priority districts and industrial clusters where green hydrogen-related projects are being undertaken to ensure that the skilling efforts are aligned with local employment opportunities.
Officials said the proposal will be submitted to the Centre for its rollout. The NGHM was launched in January 2023 with a total financial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has already issued guidelines for skilling, upskilling and reskilling for creating adequate workforce across the green hydrogen value chain. The ministry had asked all states to submit their proposal and roadmap in this connection.
The Centre has also asked states to identify priority districts and industrial clusters where projects such as refineries, fertiliser plants, mobility pilots, renewable energy parks and industrial hubs are being developed to create scope for local employment in the sector.
Odisha has emerged as a premier hub for the National Green Hydrogen Mission. It became the first state in the country to announce a Green Hydrogen Policy earlier this year to position itself as a pioneer in the country’s clean energy revolution.
The state government has already initiated plans to introduce hydrogen-powered public transportation. It is also set to develop a dedicated jetty with allied facilities for handling green hydrogen, ammonia and other liquid cargo at Paradip port at an estimated cost of Rs 797.17 crore.