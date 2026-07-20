Odisha: With deities at Gundicha, special Ratna Bhandar inventory conducted

BHUBANESWAR: A special inventory of the Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri was conducted on Sunday, as the deities are in Gundicha temple following Rath Yatra.

Official sources said the jewellery used for the deities and those offered during Snana Purnima were examined and verified. Ornaments removed from the deities included the Rahu Rekha, Suna Chita, Rupa Rasika and other items.

Chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Padhee said the ornaments were counted and weighed and the entire process was videographed as part of the documentation exercise. The jewellery was identified by experts in precious gems and ornaments during the process.

Chairman of the high-level committee overseeing the inventory and inspection of the Ratna Bhandar Justice (retd) Biswanath Rath said the counting exercise was carried out in accordance with standard operating procedure approved by the state government.

The counting of ornaments and other valuable items had reportedly remained suspended since May 23. As a result, the remaining jewellery and precious articles stored in the inner Ratna Bhandar are yet to be counted. The latest exercise is part of the ongoing process to systematically document and assess the sacred ornaments and valuable items associated with the temple.