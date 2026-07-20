Odisha: Women forced to lie on hospital floor after sterilisation due to lack of beds

KENDRAPARA: At least 14 women who underwent sterilisation surgeries at the community health centre (CHC) in Rajkanika were allegedly forced to lie on the hospital floor due to an acute shortage of beds on Saturday evening.

Around 20 women arrived at the CHC in the morning to undergo sterilisation at a camp. However, the medical team reportedly reached the hospital around 6 pm, forcing the women along with their family members to wait for more than nine hours before the surgeries began.

After the operations, several women were seen lying on the hospital floor as no beds were available. Videos and photographs of the patients resting on the floor went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage.

“My wife, along with several other women, had to remain on the floor for nearly four hours after the surgery on Saturday night. It was a painful experience,” alleged Artananda Jena (45) of Taras village under Rajkanika block.