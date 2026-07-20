Orissa HC: Pay Rs 1.5 lakh for cattle care to get vehicle back

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the owner of a vehicle allegedly used for illegal transportation of cattle to pay Rs 1.5 lakh towards the maintenance of the seized animals as a condition for securing interim release of the vehicle.

Disposing of Faizam Alam’s petition, Justice V Narasingh on July 15 modified the order of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Bisra (Sundargarh), which had earlier refused interim custody of the vehicle seized by police in April in connection with an alleged violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The owner of the vehicle had not been named accused in the case. During the hearing, the state informed the court that seven bullocks rescued from the vehicle had been entrusted to a local social worker because no gaushala or authorised animal care centre was available in the area. The caretaker had already spent about Rs 2.97 lakh on their upkeep.