Police arrest two more accused in murder of 24-year-old beautician in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Police on Sunday arrested two more persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 24-year-old beautician whose body was recovered from Badarama forest in Jamankira.

The two accused are Ashok Kisan (30) and Subhit Makar (20), both residents of Tileimalti village in Sundargarh district. The duo reportedly assisted prime accused Dibya Lochan Pruseth alias Anil (27) in murdering Sarita Sa (24) of Kusumi Mahulaguda village under Mahulapali police limits. Sarita worked at a beauty parlour on Ghusa Road area in Kuchinda town.

Investigation revealed that Anil, a resident of Teli Kundaposhi village in Kuchinda, and Sarita were in a relationship for the past two years. The accused had allegedly promised to marry her but later went back on his word. When Sarita insisted on an early marriage, Anil decided to eliminate her.

Police said on Thursday evening, Anil along with Ashok and Subhit picked up Sarita in an SUV from Ghusa Road area. As they drove towards Jamankira, an argument reportedly broke out between the couple over marriage. During the altercation, Anil allegedly strangled Sarita using her dupatta.