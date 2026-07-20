Technology improves efficiency, not compassion: Orissa HC chief justice on AI

BHUBANESWAR: Advancement in technology and advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) may have enhanced efficiency in the functioning of courts but it cannot be a substitute for conscious compassion and independent legal reasoning, said Chief Justice Harish Tandon of Orissa High Court on Saturday.

Addressing a special convocation of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) University as the chief guest, Justice Tandon said the development has triggered a paradigm shift in conventional court practice but it can never replace human judgement. “I am not averse to technology as it improves efficiency and helps process information at jet speed but it cannot replace compassion and reasoning,” he said.

Stating that the true measure of the society was founded on the fairness of its laws, the Chief Justice said the rule of law was not an abstract version but encompassed its morality, integrity and transparency in pursuit of achieving the avowed objective largely founded on the dispensation of justice.

“The constitutional morality is the guiding elixir to sustain the federal system preserving and protecting the meaningful life to the ideals embedded therein. It constantly reminds us that such progress could be anchored in fairness, dignity and accountability,” he said.