14-year-old boy falls into river while filming reels, drowns in Brahmani river

ANGUL: A 14-year-old boy died after falling into Brahmani river while reportedly filming reels with his friends on the railway track near Bilinda village under Samal police limits here on Sunday afternoon.

Body of the deceased, identified as Subhransu Pradhan of Bilinda, was recovered by fire services personnel from the downstream of the river on Monday.

IIC of Samal police station Mrinalo Kalo said Subhransu, a Class X student of Bilinda high school, and three of his friends had gone to the Talcher-Bimlagarh railway bridge near his village on Sunday afternoon. The boy along with his friends was filming reels on the track when he reportedly lost his footing and slipped. He fell into the swollen Brahmani river and went missing.

His friends immediately alerted villagers who rushed to the spot. On being informed, fire services personnel from Kaniha and Talcher also reached the spot. Rescue operation could not be initiated as it was already evening.

Fire officer of Kaniha Samir Pradhan said two teams launched a rescue operation on Monday morning. After an extensive search in the overflowing river, the boy’s body was found at a distance of about two km from the railway bridge.

The IIC said police seized the body and sent it for postmortem. A case of unnatural death was registered in this connection.