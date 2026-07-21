Four held for threatening, assaulting murder witness in Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Sadar police on Monday arrested four persons for allegedly threatening, assaulting and intimidating a key prosecution witness in a murder case in an attempt to prevent him from testifying before the court.
The accused are Nilamadhab Sahu (24) of Dakhinapur, Sai Kiran Gouda (23) of Lathi, Rakesh Mandal (25) of Ankuli in Baidyanathpur and Sunil Kumar Das (24) of Anantei in Digapahandi.
According to police, complainant Narasingha Sahu (21) of Raula Sukunda village is an eyewitness in the murder case of one Bidyadhar Panigrahi, registered about a year ago in Badabazar police station. The accused persons in the murder case are currently lodged in jail after being charge-sheeted.
Police said for nearly two months, the murder accused used their associates outside the jail to threaten the eyewitness and pressurise him not to depose before the court and give false evidence in their favour. During investigation, police found that on July 15, the four accused allegedly arrived in a car near the UP school at Raula Sukunda while the complainant was with his friends.
Armed with deadly weapons, they allegedly threatened Narasingha to change his testimony and assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon, causing injuries. The victim reportedly did not approach police immediately due to fear.
In another incident during the intervening night of July 16 and 17, the accused allegedly arrived at the complainant’s residence in two vehicles and threatened his parents, warning that their son would be killed if he testified against the murder accused in court. Subsequently, Narasingha lodged a complaint with police with a prayer for protection.
Acting on the complaint, Berhampur Sadar police registered a case and arrested the four accused. Police also seized two vehicles allegedly used in the commission of the offences.
Police said Sai Kiran has multiple criminal cases registered against him under provisions of the IPC/BNS, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act. All four accused were produced in court.