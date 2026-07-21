Four held for threatening, assaulting murder witness in Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Sadar police on Monday arrested four persons for allegedly threatening, assaulting and intimidating a key prosecution witness in a murder case in an attempt to prevent him from testifying before the court.

The accused are Nilamadhab Sahu (24) of Dakhinapur, Sai Kiran Gouda (23) of Lathi, Rakesh Mandal (25) of Ankuli in Baidyanathpur and Sunil Kumar Das (24) of Anantei in Digapahandi.

According to police, complainant Narasingha Sahu (21) of Raula Sukunda village is an eyewitness in the murder case of one Bidyadhar Panigrahi, registered about a year ago in Badabazar police station. The accused persons in the murder case are currently lodged in jail after being charge-sheeted.

Police said for nearly two months, the murder accused used their associates outside the jail to threaten the eyewitness and pressurise him not to depose before the court and give false evidence in their favour. During investigation, police found that on July 15, the four accused allegedly arrived in a car near the UP school at Raula Sukunda while the complainant was with his friends.

Armed with deadly weapons, they allegedly threatened Narasingha to change his testimony and assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon, causing injuries. The victim reportedly did not approach police immediately due to fear.