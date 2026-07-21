Odisha to roll out Dakshyata Vikas scheme, OSDP-II this year

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is set to roll out Dakshyata Vikas Yojana, aimed at supporting digital skilling of the state’s youth and creating overseas employment opportunities for them.

The government is also planning to launch the Odisha Skill Development Project (OSDP) Phase-II from October this year, to strengthen and modernise Odisha’s skill development ecosystem to position the state as an advanced and industry-aligned skilling hub in line with Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047.

Officials of the Skill Development and Technical Education department said the Dakshyata Vikas scheme aims to impart high quality, short-term and National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF)-aligned skilling as well as strengthen institutional capabilities, promote digital skilling and support reskilling and overseas employment.

The scheme will ensure district-level youth outreach drives for skilling programmes with the help of higher educational institutions, ITIs, polytechnics and other skilling hubs.

Official sources said a detailed report and concept note has been prepared and sent to SME, Higher Education, Industries, MSME, WCD, SSEPD, Finance, and Planning and Convergence departments to get their views and feedback. Once government approval is received, the scheme will be rolled out, they added.