Odisha to roll out Dakshyata Vikas scheme, OSDP-II this year

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is set to roll out Dakshyata Vikas Yojana, aimed at supporting digital skilling of the state’s youth and creating overseas employment opportunities for them.
The government is also planning to launch the Odisha Skill Development Project (OSDP) Phase-II from October this year, to strengthen and modernise Odisha’s skill development ecosystem to position the state as an advanced and industry-aligned skilling hub in line with Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047.
Officials of the Skill Development and Technical Education department said the Dakshyata Vikas scheme aims to impart high quality, short-term and National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF)-aligned skilling as well as strengthen institutional capabilities, promote digital skilling and support reskilling and overseas employment.
The scheme will ensure district-level youth outreach drives for skilling programmes with the help of higher educational institutions, ITIs, polytechnics and other skilling hubs.
Official sources said a detailed report and concept note has been prepared and sent to SME, Higher Education, Industries, MSME, WCD, SSEPD, Finance, and Planning and Convergence departments to get their views and feedback. Once government approval is received, the scheme will be rolled out, they added.
Meanwhile, the OSDP Phase-II programme will be launched for a period of five years from October 2026 to November 2031 at an investment of around Rs 1,140 crore, of which nearly Rs 570 crore will be loan assistance, likely from the Asian Development Bank. OSDP Phase-II builds on the OSDP Phase-I, implemented from 2019 to 2024 to create global skilling infrastructure in the state, including the World Skill Center (WSC).
The new phase will focus on expanding advanced skilling infrastructure, including establishment of new campuses of WSC, strengthening the industry linkages and ensuring wider access to future-ready skills.
Around 60,000 youths will be trained annually with job-ready skills for global employment, while partnership strengthened with Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Israel, Netherlands and Australia to improve employability.