Save Hirakud, all other reservoirs running low on water, says state govt

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday admitted that water levels in almost all major reservoirs are well below last year’s mark and said a contingency plan has been activated to mitigate the impact on agriculture.
Chairing a high-level meeting of senior officials from the Agriculture, Energy and Water Resources departments, deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said live storage in almost all major reservoirs, except Hirakud, is significantly lower than during the corresponding period last year, raising concerns over irrigation availability if the dry spell continues.
Although the state has received over 12 per cent above-normal seasonal rainfall, its distribution has been highly uneven. The southern districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri have recorded rainfall deficits ranging from 21 to 41 per cent, while Kalahandi has registered a 30 per cent deficit, resulting in critically low water levels in the Balimela, Kolab and Indravati reservoirs.
To conserve available water, the government has decided to prioritise reservoir storage for drinking water and irrigation, with hydropower generation taking a secondary role. As part of this strategy, power generation from the Balimela hydroelectric project has been temporarily suspended to preserve water for agricultural use.
He assured farmers that protecting irrigation and drinking water remains the government’s top priority, as deficient rainfall in four southern districts and three western districts has significantly reduced live storage in several reservoirs, prompting immediate measures to safeguard the ongoing kharif operations. The deputy chief minister, who also holds the Energy portfolio, maintained that there is no immediate threat to electricity supply.
The Energy department has activated alternative arrangements through GRIDCO and OHPC by sourcing power from the external grid to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the state despite reduced hydropower generation.
The government has also prepared a comprehensive contingency plan to mitigate the impact of deficient rainfall on agriculture. The three departments are working in coordination to ensure timely irrigation support and minimise crop losses. Discussions have also been held with the Union Ministry of Agriculture regarding preparedness measures, he said.
Meanwhile, the state government is in talks with its Andhra Pradesh counterpart to resolve technical issues affecting the Machkund hydroelectric project so that full power generation can resume at the earliest. The 120 MW inter-state project between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh has remained non-operational since a major fire broke out on May 23. Odisha’s share of power from the project is 50 per cent.
Singh Deo said the government is closely monitoring reservoir levels and rainfall patterns and is committed to scientific water management to protect farmers’ interests while ensuring adequate drinking water and uninterrupted power supply.