Save Hirakud, all other reservoirs running low on water, says state govt

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday admitted that water levels in almost all major reservoirs are well below last year’s mark and said a contingency plan has been activated to mitigate the impact on agriculture.

Chairing a high-level meeting of senior officials from the Agriculture, Energy and Water Resources departments, deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said live storage in almost all major reservoirs, except Hirakud, is significantly lower than during the corresponding period last year, raising concerns over irrigation availability if the dry spell continues.

Although the state has received over 12 per cent above-normal seasonal rainfall, its distribution has been highly uneven. The southern districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri have recorded rainfall deficits ranging from 21 to 41 per cent, while Kalahandi has registered a 30 per cent deficit, resulting in critically low water levels in the Balimela, Kolab and Indravati reservoirs.

To conserve available water, the government has decided to prioritise reservoir storage for drinking water and irrigation, with hydropower generation taking a secondary role. As part of this strategy, power generation from the Balimela hydroelectric project has been temporarily suspended to preserve water for agricultural use.

He assured farmers that protecting irrigation and drinking water remains the government’s top priority, as deficient rainfall in four southern districts and three western districts has significantly reduced live storage in several reservoirs, prompting immediate measures to safeguard the ongoing kharif operations. The deputy chief minister, who also holds the Energy portfolio, maintained that there is no immediate threat to electricity supply.