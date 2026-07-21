School teacher accused of sexual harassment in Borigumma

JEYPORE: A Class IX student of Jayantigiri Adarsh Vidyalaya in Koraput’s Borigumma has accused a teacher of the school of sexual harassment, prompting police to register an FIR and launch an investigation.

The allegations surfaced after the girl’s parents approached the police, accusing the teacher of sexually harassing their daughter. Following the complaint, a police team visited the residential school on Sunday. As part of the inquiry, police questioned the student, school authorities and others.

Confirming the development, Borigumma sub-divisional police officer Satyabrata Lenka said an FIR has been registered based on the complaint received from the victim’s family. Investigation is underway, and all aspects of the allegations are being examined.

Police are recording statements of the complainant, school staff and other witnesses. Action will be taken in accordance with the findings of the probe, officials said.