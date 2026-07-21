Two brothers held for sexual assault on niece and daughter in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Gosaninuagaon police in Ganjam district arrested two brothers on charges of sexually abusing their teenage niece and the daughter of one of them.

The accused are aged 44 and 30 years, and residents of Gosaninuagaon area. Police said the duo allegedly assaulted their brother’s 17-year-old daughter sexually over a period of time.

On July 18, the survivor lodged a complaint with police stating that she used to stay with her joint family near Andhapasara road some years back. During this period, her father’s elder brother sexually assaulted her when she was alone in the house. She also alleged that her father’s younger brother also sexually assaulted her and used to bite her private parts.

Due to social stigma, the girl remained silent. Later, the survivor and her parents moved out of the joint family and started living at another place. But last week, her uncles separately attempted to assault her sexually, forcing the teenager to lodge a complaint, said police.

Basing on her complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Subsequently, the accused were arrested. Police said medical examination of the duo was conducted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur on Sunday. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.