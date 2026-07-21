Villagers stage protest after police nab 16 for attacking team of cops

BERHAMPUR: Day after a team of cops was allegedly attacked by suspected ganja smugglers at Hatagaon in Boudh district, family members of arrested villagers staged protest outside the SP office on Sunday night, alleging that innocent persons were picked up during the subsequent police crackdown.

The protest took a political turn when Boudh MLA and government Chief Whip Saroj Pradhan reached the SP office and criticised the police action, leading to a heated exchange with senior police officials.

The BJP legislator said those responsible for attacking the police should face strict legal action but innocent villagers should not be harassed without evidence. He also objected to the alleged practice of picking up people from their homes in late-night raids.

According to police, 20 villagers of Hatagaon had been detained for their alleged involvement in the attack on cops. Of them, 16 were arrested and produced in court on Monday. The rest four villagers are being questioned.

Boudh SDPO Laren Routray said on Saturday night, Sadar police received information that a group of criminals had gathered at Hatagaon to plan a crime. Acting on the input, a five-member police team led by sub-inspector Yashobant Kanhar reached the village.

Although no suspects were initially found, police questioned a local youth, who allegedly revealed that ganja had been stocked in the village. When police personnel reached the location to verify the information, they were allegedly attacked by a large group of villagers.