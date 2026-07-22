Six projects under Sagarmala scheme sanctioned for state

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that six projects worth Rs 350 crore have been sanctioned for funding under Sagarmala scheme in Odisha.

In a written reply to a question from Sasmit Patra (BJD), the minister said the projects are aimed at improving port connectivity, strengthening logistics infrastructure and promoting economic activities in Odisha’s coastal region.

“In addition to these, 52 projects worth Rs 56,000 crore (not funded under Sagarmala scheme) have been identified, which will be implemented by agencies such as Paradip Port Authority, Fisheries department of the Odisha government, Indian Railways, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) and Ministry of Rural Development,” he said.

The minister said the completion of the projects funded under Sagarmala scheme is expected to generate about 2,000 direct and indirect jobs. Besides, the other projects are likely to create more than 25,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Sonowal said steps are being taken in convergence with the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) to train youth for maritime-sector employment. These projects will enhance the economic activities in the areas and benefit local communities, he said.