Class X girl of Kandhamal govt residential school found pregnant, one detained

PHULBANI: A Class X girl student of a government-run residential school under the ST and SC Development department was found pregnant in Kandhamal district, prompting police to register a case and launch investigation.

The incident came to light on July 18 during a routine health screening conducted for girl students of the school hostel under Gochhapada police limits. During the examination, two students were found having menstrual problems and referred to the community health centre at Gumagarh for further evaluation. Medical tests confirmed that one of the students was pregnant.

Following the diagnosis, the school authorities immediately informed the girl’s father. On reaching the school, the father questioned his daughter, who allegedly revealed that a youth from Bandhuli had developed relationship with her after they met during a village festival. The girl reportedly told her father that the youth established physical relations with her on the promise of marriage.

The student has since been sent home, while her father lodged a complaint with Gochhapada police. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and detained the accused youth for interrogation. The girl was sent for medical examination.

IIC of Gochhapada police station Subhrajit Samantray said further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings.

The incident has once again brought the focus on safety, counselling and monitoring mechanisms in government-run residential schools for tribal students in the district.