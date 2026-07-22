Crop loss compensation to be sent directly to farmers’ bank accounts, says Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to provide crop loss compensation through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to farmers affected by excess and deficit rainfall this season, said Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday.

The minister assured that no eligible farmer would be left out of the relief process. “District collectors have been directed to submit detailed crop damage reports along with names, addresses, land records and Aadhaar-linked bank account details of affected farmers to enable prompt disbursal of compensation,” Pujari said.

He said the district collectors have been asked to send damage reports at the earliest. “Reports from Balangir and Cuttack districts have already been received on Monday, while those from other affected districts are awaited,” the minister said.

He said compensation would be paid even if crops were damaged at the initial stage of cultivation. “Not a single affected household will be left out. Even if only one farmer in a block suffers crop loss, he or she will be eligible for compensation after verification,” Pujari said.

Under the existing state relief code managed through the SDRF, farmers who suffer crop losses of 33 per cent or more are eligible for agricultural input subsidy and relief assistance.