ERPCC resolves for united action against crimes

BHUBANESWAR: The Eastern Regional Police Coordination Committee (ERPCC) meeting-2026 on Tuesday stressed close inter-state cooperation to counter increasingly sophisticated criminal and extremist networks.

The high-level coordination meeting under the Ministry of Home Affairs was chaired by state DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania and attended by counterparts from Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand as well as senior officials of CAPFs and Central Police Organisations (CPOs).

The meeting resolved to strengthen coordinated action against inter-state crimes and Left-wing extremism, apart from tackling other emerging security challenges.

Speaking at the meeting, DGP Khurania said, “Contemporary security threats such as organised crime, cybercrime, narcotics trafficking, human trafficking and Left-wing extremism transcend geographical boundaries and demand a coordinated, technology-driven and intelligence-led response. No state can effectively address these challenges in isolation,” he said.

He emphasised continuous intelligence sharing, seamless information exchange, adoption of advanced technology and close inter-state cooperation to counter increasingly sophisticated criminal and extremist networks.

Detailed discussions were held on the monitoring and rehabilitation of surrendered Naxals, evolving coordinated strategies to curb inter-state narcotics trafficking, strengthening cooperation to combat cybercrime through real-time intelligence sharing, expediting the transfer and time-bound investigation of Zero FIRs, enhancing railway security and developing a unified strategy to address the challenge of illegal infiltration.