HCL GDC among Rs 4.5K cr projects cleared by panel

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s efforts to position itself as a preferred destination for IT & ITES, clean energy and manufacturing got a big push on Tuesday, with HCL Technologies Ltd proposing to set up a Rs 730 crore Global Development Centre in Khurda and ACME Cleantech Solutions committing Rs 778 crore for a 3 GW per annum alkaline electrolyser manufacturing facility in Ganjam.

The two marquee proposals were among 23 industrial projects worth Rs 4,573.87 crore cleared by the 148th meeting of the State-Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by chief secretary Anu Garg. The projects are expected to generate 22,873 employment opportunities across 11 districts.

The ACME proposal assumes added significance as it comes close on the heels of the state’s recent approval of green ammonia projects worth around Rs 67,000 crore at Tata Steel Special Economic Zone in Gopalpur and Paradip, signalling Odisha’s ambition to build an integrated clean energy ecosystem spanning renewable power, electrolysers, green hydrogen and green ammonia production.

The HCL Global Development Centre is projected to provide employment to over 6,000 youth.

Beyond the two flagship investments, the panel approved projects across IT, battery manufacturing, chemicals, textiles and apparel, food processing, steel downstream, pharmaceuticals, logistics, healthcare and hospitality.

The textile and apparel sector emerged as the largest employment generator. Four projects by SAPL Industries, SPL Industries, Richa Global Exports and Astha Cotspin will attract investments exceeding Rs 512 crore and create nearly 10,400 jobs, with Puri consolidating its position as an emerging garment manufacturing hub.