Odisha SIR: 12 lakh still unmapped, 46 lakh names have discrepancies

BHUBANESWAR: Around 12 lakh voters have remained unmapped while discrepancies and mismatches were found in the particulars of another 46.36 lakh voters in the first phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll carried out across Odisha for a month from May 30 to June 28.

Chief electoral officer RS Gopalan said following Phase-I of the SIR exercise, notices are being generated against a total 58,36, 341 electors, who have either remained unlinked in the mapping process of 2002 and 2025 voter lists or have discrepancies against the 2002 electoral roll.

“Around 12 lakh electors have remained unmapped while the remaining 46.36 lakh electors have discrepancies or mismatches in their particulars. A majority of these discrepancies or mismatches are logical anomalies that are minor in nature and expected to be rectified in the ongoing notice and hearing process of SIR,” Gopalan told TNIE.

He said out of the total 58.36 lakh electors to be issued notices, around 7.93 lakh have already been served. Hearing has also been completed in more than 1.42 lakh cases.

Process has been expedited for issue of notices to remaining 50.05 lakh electors. The exercise will help in creating a transparent and error free electoral roll, the CEO said.

Sharing details, deputy CEO Laxmi Prasad Sahu said notices are being issued by the assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) to the electors concerned whose particulars contain any discrepancy or information submitted during enumeration at present doesn’t match the details available in 2002 electoral roll.