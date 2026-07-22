Odisha SIR: 12 lakh still unmapped, 46 lakh names have discrepancies

BHUBANESWAR: Around 12 lakh voters have remained unmapped while discrepancies and mismatches were found in the particulars of another 46.36 lakh voters in the first phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll carried out across Odisha for a month from May 30 to June 28.
Chief electoral officer RS Gopalan said following Phase-I of the SIR exercise, notices are being generated against a total 58,36, 341 electors, who have either remained unlinked in the mapping process of 2002 and 2025 voter lists or have discrepancies against the 2002 electoral roll.
“Around 12 lakh electors have remained unmapped while the remaining 46.36 lakh electors have discrepancies or mismatches in their particulars. A majority of these discrepancies or mismatches are logical anomalies that are minor in nature and expected to be rectified in the ongoing notice and hearing process of SIR,” Gopalan told TNIE.
He said out of the total 58.36 lakh electors to be issued notices, around 7.93 lakh have already been served. Hearing has also been completed in more than 1.42 lakh cases.
Process has been expedited for issue of notices to remaining 50.05 lakh electors. The exercise will help in creating a transparent and error free electoral roll, the CEO said.
Sharing details, deputy CEO Laxmi Prasad Sahu said notices are being issued by the assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) to the electors concerned whose particulars contain any discrepancy or information submitted during enumeration at present doesn’t match the details available in 2002 electoral roll.
The CEO office also clarified that while forms 6,7,8 will be received from the electors till August 4, the exercise of issuing notices and their hearing will continue till September 2 to ensure inclusion of all eligible voters in the final electoral roll which will be published on September 6.
To facilitate hearing for electors belonging to vulnerable categories like differently-abled, sick, senior citizens or living in inaccessible areas, the BLOs will collect necessary documents from their residence itself.
Around 20.14 lakh electors have already been excluded from draft electoral roll published on July 5 following completion of the house survey in the first phase of SIR. The number of voters has come down from 3,33,99,591 in the pre-revision electoral roll to 3,13,87,034 in the draft.
The names have been excluded on the grounds of death, absence during enumeration, permanent shifting of residence or non-submission of enumeration form during the month-long house-to-house survey.