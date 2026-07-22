Odisha: Woman’s body lies in mortuary for a week as kin refuse custody

BARIPADA: A 48-year-old tribal woman’s body waited in the mortuary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) here for seven days after both her parental family and in-laws refused to take custody over bearing the cost of funeral rites.

The deceased, Binapani Singh, was admitted to PRM MCH on July 14 after being referred from the Betnoti community health centre. However, she died a day later. Postmortem was conducted the next day but neither her parents nor her in-laws came forward to claim the body despite repeated intimation from the police and hospital authorities.

Binapani had married Manas Singh of Chilabasa village under Betnoti police limits in Mayurbhanj district around 15 years ago. The couple had three daughters but reportedly been living separately for several years following marital discord.

Police sources said, Manas is employed outside the state and has had little contact with his wife and family for a long time. In fact, Binapani was also not on good terms with her parental family and lived separately.

Family sources said she was admitted to Betnoti CHC on July 14 and after her health deteriorated, the 48-year-old was shifted to PRM MCH where she succumbed during treatment.

Her elder brother, Barat Singh, said he was unwilling to perform her last rites. “After my sister’s marriage, she became part of her husband’s family. I am not in a position to bear the expenses of her last rites,” he said.