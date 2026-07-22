‘One in seven PVTG adults in Odisha has hypertension; half the women anaemic’

BHUBANESWAR: A comprehensive health assessment of Odisha’s Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) has revealed that around one in seven adults suffer from hypertension and more than half of tribal women affected by anaemia.

The findings by Utkal University were based on a survey of 10 PVTGs across the state. Among adult men, 15.15 per cent were found to be hypertensive, while the prevalence among women stood at 14.38 per cent. Though the majority of the surveyed population maintained normal blood pressure levels, the report flagged the rising incidence of hypertension in several communities as an emerging public health concern.

The Hill Kharia community recorded the highest prevalence of hypertension among men at 27.55%, followed by the Lanjia Saora (22.56%), Lodha (21.93%) and Paudi Bhuiyan (21.09%). Among women, the Lodha community reported the highest prevalence at 24.81%, followed by Paudi Bhuiyan (22.63%), Mankidia (22.03%) and Hill Kharia (21.77%). In contrast, the Juang, Kutia Kandha and Bonda communities recorded comparatively lower rates of hypertension among both men and women.

The report ‘Socio-Cultural, Demographic Nutrition and Health Status of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Odisha’ attributed the increasing prevalence of hypertension in some tribal groups to changing dietary habits, reduced physical activity, psychosocial stress and greater exposure to mainstream lifestyles, while also pointing to possible genetic factors.

The survey highlighted an alarming burden of anaemia, particularly among women. Of the 1,261 adult women surveyed, 53.37% were anaemic. Mankidia women recorded the highest prevalence at 72.88%, followed by Lanjia Saora (71.14%) and Bonda (67.40%). More than half of the women from Hill Kharia (55.24%) and Didayi (53.33%) communities were also anaemic.