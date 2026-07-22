Orissa HC flags filling up panchayat tank for market

CUTTACK: Observing that waterbodies are vital to ecological balance and cannot be sacrificed for developmental activities such as setting up markets, the Orissa High Court has sought the state government’s response to a PIL alleging illegal filling of a panchayat tank in Balasore district.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Krishna S Dixit recently issued notices on a petition filed by Malaya Kumar Mohanty and four other residents of Baliapal, who challenged the alleged filling of a village pond at Badasimulia under Madhupura gram panchayat for installation of temporary shops (wooden cabins). Advocate Kshirod Kumar Rout representing the petitioners sought restoration and renovation of the tank and legal action against those responsible.

Observing that such actions have wider environmental consequences, the bench said, “Legislations are already in place to prevent filling up of the waterbodies across the country and, therefore, it is not only a statutory obligation but the constitutional mandate that the state cannot tinker with the water bodies.”

The court directed issuance of notices to all opposite parties.